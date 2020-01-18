Das neue Jahr startet die Deep in Base® Crew mit einem Kracher!
Wir freuen uns sehr den einzigartigen MIKE VÄTH als Act bei uns zu haben und unser Raphael Zuliani feiert gleich noch seinen Geburtstag mit. Deshalb im Januar sogar mit 2 Floors!
Wie immer bei hauseigenen Veranstaltungen: FREIER EINTRITT!
Because we do it for the ♥ !
Deep in Base® - Straight.up.Techno
Jeden 3. Samstag im Monat!
Bar Floor with Synth Pop, Tech House, Progressive Trance and Drum n Bass
• Tizaresh (Crave Tapes / revolte. / Reutlingen)
https://soundcloud.com/tizaresh
• MB_Boiler (Basement Resident / Reutlingen)
https://soundcloud.com/mb_boiler
• Sysamu (793 / Reutlingen)
https://www.mixcloud.com/sysamu-aktex/
• L-ZettO (Oszillate Crew / Bass Moi! / Reutingen)
https://www.mixcloud.com/zami-salami
Club Floor str8 Techno
• Timo Weimer (Vault 303 / Koblenz)
https://soundcloud.com/vault303
• Raphael Zuliani (Abteil Steil / Reutlingen)
• Mike Väth (AFU Limited / Nachtstrom Schallplatten)