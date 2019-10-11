Deeply Rooted Special - I Livity L-Fi

It's time to get DEEPLY ROOTED again!

This time we have invited the mighty cultural warrior soundsystem I-Livity I-Fi to play 7h straight!

Prepare for a very special session!

I-Livity I-Fi is a Roots & Culture Soundsystem foundet in 1997 and based in Hamburg, Germany.

From the very beginning on, the intention was not to just play conscious Reggae Music but to present it to the people in it´s most traditional and unique way - through a self-build heavyweight soundsystem and everything that comes with it.

The first sessions were kept at Hamburgs notorious squat and autonomous social-center ROTE FLORA where in the early mid-nineties Hamburg´s Soundsystem-scene found a spot to grow and prosper.

After starting the soundsysten thing with just two 15" scoops nearly 20 years ago, I-Livity continuously kept developing to one of the heaviest soundsystems in Germany.

After the great loss of Jah B a.k.a. Jah Brown, I'n'I teacher and beloved Rasta elder (original JahLoveMuzik DJ) I-LIvity I-Fi took some time-out but revived in 2012 . Since 2013 the sound crew keeps regular sessions at the HAFENKLANG, Hamburgs best club for alternative and underground music.

I-Livity I-Fi played with Errol Bellot, Chanter, Ranking Joe, U-Brown, Gentleman, Ganjaman, Uwe Banton, Ray Darwin, Mighty Howard to name a few!

Members are: Julian Livity (selector/operator), Ras Seven (singer/Deejay), Highn B (singer/Deejay), Crucial B (Deejay/technician), Idren Anbessa-I (Deejay/support)

It is a great pleasure for us to present you this massive soundsystem in session.

We're really looking forward to this event.

See you there!

Tree Of Life Soundsystem