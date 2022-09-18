Benin: Restitution als Prozess

Vortrag von Enotie Paul Ogbebor

Die Restitution der 1897 im Königreich Benin (Nigeria) erbeuteten Objekte ist in vollem Gange. Das Linden-Museum ist Mitglied der Benin Dialogue Group, die diesen Prozess seit Jahren vorbereitet und begleitet hat. Mit einer Präsentation im oberen Foyer zeichnen wir den Weg der Objekte ins Linden-Museum historisch nach, machen Meilensteine ihrer Rückführung nach Benin City sichtbar und stellen Perspektiven auf ihre Zukunft vor.

Zur Eröffnung dieser Präsentation spricht Enotie Paul Ogbebor. Er ist Künstler, Mitglied des Lenkungsausschusses der Benin Dialogue Group und Treuhänder des Legacy Restoration Trust. Sein Vortrag thematisiert u. a. die Bedeutung der Restitution für die Bewohner*innen von Benin City und wie die höfische Tradtion in der Gegenwartskunst fortwirkt.

Grußwort: Petra Olschowski, Staatssekretärin im Ministerium für Wissenschaft, Forschung und Kunst Baden-Württemberg

Der Vortrag findet in englischer Sprache statt.

***

Benin: Restitution as a Process

Lecture by Enotie Paul Ogbebor

The restitution of objects looted in 1897 in the Kingdom of Benin (Nigeria) is in full swing. The Linden Museum is a member of the Benin Dialogue Group, which has prepared and accompanied this process for years. With a presentation in the upper foyer, we trace the path of the objects to the Linden Museum historically, make milestones of their return to Benin City visible, and present perspectives on their future.

Enotie Paul Ogbebor will speak at the opening of this presentation. He is an artist, a member of the Benin Dialogue Group Steering Committee, and a trustee of the Legacy Restoration Trust. His lecture will focus on the importance of restitution for the inhabitants of Benin City and how the courtly tradition continues to have an impact on contemporary art.

Greeting: Petra Olschowski, State Secretary in the Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts of the State of Baden-Württemberg

The lecture will be held in English.

Admission free. Without registration