Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.

Lesung und Gespräch

“Crépuscule du tourment“ (Die Dämmerung der Qual) ist ein zweiteiliges Buchprojekt. Im ersten Buch (2016) richten vier Frauen ihre inneren Monologe an denselben Mann. Im Norden oder Suden lebend, ist ihnen allen eine geheime Wunde gemeinsam: eine ererbte quälende Identität und die Schwierigkeit, ihre Weiblichkeit zu leben. „Crépuscule II“ (2017) richtet den Blick auf diesen Mann, Amok, der vom Norden in den Süden zurückkehrt, weil er seinem Sohn die rassischen Zuschreibungen des Nordens ersparen will. Bei einem Autounfall verliert er das Bewusstsein; in diesem Zustand begegnet er spirituellen Kräften, die es ihm ermöglichen, sein Leben neu zu organisieren. Miano ist bekannt als scharfsinnige Diagnostikerin fortdauernder kolonialer Strukturen und deren Effekt auf postkoloniale Subjekte. In ihren Romanen wirft sie den fragenden Blick auf das, was als „afrikanische“ Identität und Sexualität verstanden wird.

“Crépuscule du tourment” (The Twilight of Torment) is a book project in two parts. The first novel (2016) has four women, living in the North and the South, each tell their individual story, as interior monologues, to the same man. All women have a secret wound in common: an inherited torment of identity, a difficulty to live their femininity. The second novel (2017) focuses on the man, Amok, who moves from North to South with his son, because he wants to spare him the racial ascriptions of the North. A car accident makes him lose consciousness, and in this state, he encounters spiritual forces which, once restored, help him reorient his life. Miano, an astute and renowned diagnostician of the ongoing effects of the colonial past on postcolonial subjects, turns an interrogative gaze onto the meaning of an “African” identity and sexuality.

Leonora Miano. “Crépuscule du tourment”. Grasset 2016, 2017.

Textausschnitte werden auf Deutsch vorgetragen.

Excerpts from the texts will be read in German.

Mit simultaner Übersetzung Englisch-Deutsch sowie einer konsekutiven Übersetzung Französisch-Deutsch.

A simultaneous English-German and a consecutive French-German translation will be provided.

Eintritt: Euro 10,-/8,-/5,- (Morgen 9-13 Uhr)