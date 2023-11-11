Die Selektion Album Release Party + Martial Canterel live + Veil of Light live + Jenne Vany

Komma Esslingen Maille 5, 73728 Esslingen am Neckar

Die Selektion warmly invite you to their Esslingen Album Release Party, celebrating the release of the band’s third long player ‚Zeuge aus Licht‘ – the masters of Prosecco Wave are back. For this special occasion they invited the one and only Synth-Maestro Martial Canterel and Zurich’s Baleric-Goth-Kings Veil of Light, followed by DJ-Sets of Reach Another System’s Jenne and Vany. Come and celebrate the new record with us – join in the chant!

Komma Esslingen
