Die Selektion Album Release Party + Martial Canterel live + Veil of Light live + Jenne Vany

Die Selektion warmly invite you to their Esslingen Album Release Party, celebrating the release of the band’s third long player ‚Zeuge aus Licht‘ – the masters of Prosecco Wave are back. For this special occasion they invited the one and only Synth-Maestro Martial Canterel and Zurich’s Baleric-Goth-Kings Veil of Light, followed by DJ-Sets of Reach Another System’s Jenne and Vany. Come and celebrate the new record with us – join in the chant!