Starting their career in 2001, producing vibrant live sets, the Digitalism boys soon signed to Kitsune, with their release ‘Zdarlight’. Following up the release with ‘Jupiter Room’ from their “Idealism” album, Digitalism soon became synonymous with their unique and original electronic productions, a crossover sound with roots found in both indie and techno.

The album, now celebrating a decade since release, became an instant classic in the indie electro scene, establishing Digitalism as one of the biggest acts in the genre, alongside notable acts such as Justice.

Digitalism are releasing a new album in 2020, and have allready released several „chapters".

Das Konzert von Digitalism im Im Wizemann Stuttgart wird veranstaltet von der Chimperator Live GmbH.