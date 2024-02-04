Immi BakesStuttgart

JKLOVEiT Records

Martin GeorgiOYE Records, Berlin / Nomada Records, Bogota

Join us for the launch of Disco Elysium, Stuttgart’s new Sunday afternoon party series dedicated to soulful house, early deep house, and disco/funk edits.

IMMI BAKES brings her soulful house vibes to Disco Elysium. Her sound is heavily inspired by dance, soul, Latin, and jazz.

JK is the host of Disco Elysium and your go-to DJ for all things disco and house. Over the past decade, he has been responsible for some legendary open-air parties under the LOVEiT banner. In 2021, he released his double LP „HOUSE PARTY BEATS VOL.1“ on LOVEiT Records. Followed by a remix of Joe Pariota’s „Crystal“ in 2022. Lately he was working lately with Martin Georgi on a new disco edit series.

Martin Georgi has landed in Stuttgart as a new creative ingredient, the so-called „sample-based deephouse“ producer plays a vinyl-only set with „expressionistic“ genre-hopping á la psychedelic, boogie, soul, jazz, funk & disco under the wording „Organic Disco“.

Get ready to lose yourself in the music as we transport you back to the golden era of underground dance music.