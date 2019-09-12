After breaking the record of the most booked DJ at our decks ever, we couldn't be more happy to welcome back the one & only DJ BORING for the German premiere of his amazing LIVE show at the beautiful club room at halle02. You know you can't miss out on this one - this is going to be a night to remember. Get your tickets & join us!
DJ Boring
Live
Halle02 Heidelberg Zollhofgarten 2, 69115 Heidelberg
Halle02 Heidelberg Zollhofgarten 2, 69115 Heidelberg Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
Mehr News über...
Heilbronn Stuttgart Hohenlohe Party Ausbildung Ludwigsburg Film & Fernsehen Beruf Region Heilbronn Freizeit Konzert 1