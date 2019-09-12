DJ Boring

Live

Halle02 Heidelberg Zollhofgarten 2, 69115 Heidelberg

After breaking the record of the most booked DJ at our decks ever, we couldn't be more happy to welcome back the one & only DJ BORING for the German premiere of his amazing LIVE show at the beautiful club room at halle02. You know you can't miss out on this one - this is going to be a night to remember. Get your tickets & join us! 

Halle02 Heidelberg Zollhofgarten 2, 69115 Heidelberg
