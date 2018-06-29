DORJA are the newest transatlantic hard rock sensation about to explode onto the scene. With a diverse and vast range of musical influences, their unique style is a nod to 70’s & 80’s classic rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Guns N Roses and Deep Purple, whilst fusing with the modern sounds of contemporary rock bands such as Royal Blood, Queens of the Stone Age and Soundgarden. With their powerful, guitar-driven hooks and heavy drums, teamed with a vocal of raw energy to challenge Janis Joplin, Dorja have created one of the most exciting new bands today.

Membership:Aiym Almas – VocalsBecky Baldwin – BassSarah Michelle – GuitarAnna Mylee – DrumsRosie Botterill – Guitar

Dorja are an aggregate of young, yet experienced musicians from all over the world. The five members from England, Belgium and Kazakhstan met together for the first time in May 2016 in Los Angeles after months of writing collaboratively in online sessions. They recorded their debut demo track with Erich Gobel (Black Sabbath, John Mayer, Ray Charles) at West Triad Studios in California, created by Mark Schulman (Pink).

Between the members they have performed in 9 different O2 venues, toured throughout Europe, played major festivals and recorded in studios such as Livingston Studios, Real World Studios, West Triad Studios and have appeared in publications such as Total Guitar, Guitar World, Modern Drummer Magazine, Bass Guitar Magazine and The Sun. They have studied under industry professionals in the UK & USA learning from the likes of Jamie Humphries, Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Smashing Pumpkins, Chickenfoot), John Wheatcroft, Mark Schulman, Damon Minchella (Ocean Colour Scene) and many more.

The transatlantic girls bond musically and the key to their sound is not only their love of music but also their complete creative freedom. Their debut EP „Target Practice“ has been released on 31st March and has already had a great national success. There are now more singles and live dates to come for this summer!

LICENCEFemale fronted Hardrock aus dem Großraum Stuttgart im Mai 2014 gegründet.Besetzung:Steam Thiess Guitars- Sammy Sin Drums -Jacky Coke Vocals – Pappe BassDie Band steht für einen individuellen 80’s Hard- Rock- Style, der nach keinerlei Vorbildern sucht, sondern vielmehr durch seine Eigenständigkeit zu bestechen weiß.Dennoch ist das Programm, welches ausschließlich aus Eigenkompositionen besteht, abwechslungsreich und vielseitig.Das sind LICENCE – vergleichbar mit Bands wie z.B. XYZ, Dokken, Warlock und Ratt – und doch passen sie in keine dieser Schubladen. VVK

