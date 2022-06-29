Dropout Kings - Tour 2022

What happens when you take true hip-hop lyricism and mix it with djent riffs, metal vocals, and a pound of weed?

The results are proven dangerous. After the dust settled from this Trap Metal explosion, out came DROPOUT KINGS. A true powerhouse of hip-hop and metal from a crew of friends; lighting up stages and blowing away every crowd in their path. Never knowing what will happen next and living life with no limits is an understatement.