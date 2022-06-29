Dropout Kings - Tour 2022

What happens when you take true hip-hop lyricism and mix it with djent riffs, metal vocals, and a pound of weed?
The results are proven dangerous. After the dust settled from this Trap Metal explosion, out came DROPOUT KINGS. A true powerhouse of hip-hop and metal from a crew of friends; lighting up stages and blowing away every crowd in their path. Never knowing what will happen next and living life with no limits is an understatement.
Club Cann Stuttgart Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart
