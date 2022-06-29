Dropout Kings - Tour 2022

EU/UK Tour 2022

Club Cann Stuttgart Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart

What happens when you take true hip-hop lyricism and mix it with djent riffs, metal vocals, and a pound of weed?

The results are proven dangerous. After the dust settled from this Trap Metal explosion, out came DROPOUT KINGS. A true powerhouse of hip-hop and metal from a crew of friends; lighting up stages and blowing away every crowd in their path. Never knowing what will happen next and living life with no limits is an understatement.

Info

Club Cann Stuttgart Kegelenstraße 21, 70372 Stuttgart
Konzerte & Live-Musik
Google Kalender - Dropout Kings - Tour 2022 - 2022-06-29 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Dropout Kings - Tour 2022 - 2022-06-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Dropout Kings - Tour 2022 - 2022-06-29 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dropout Kings - Tour 2022 - 2022-06-29 20:00:00 ical

Tags