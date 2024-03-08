Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart

WORLD PREMIERES BY MAURO BIGONZETTI, SHARON EYAL, ANDONIS FONIADAKIS, LOUISE LECAVALIER

The upcoming new production by Gauthier Dance promises nothing less than an elementary experience – for the company itself as well as for the audience. And because Eric Gauthier has always had a penchant for playing with numbers, this bill will also be marked by a number, four. Even the premiere will take place on a day that only occurs every four years: February 29, 2024. Above all, however, this programme brings together four artists who are as stylistically different as the four primary substances of all things:

No one has collaborated with Gauthier Dance as many times as the great dance aesthete from Italy. Mauro Bigonzetti's pieces have been an integral part of the company's repertoire since the first season in 2007/08. Those familiar with Bigonzetti's work will not be surprised by the element Eric Gauthier has chosen for him: Earth. After all, the Roman-born artist finds the inspiration for it right on his doorstep – in the village in the Marche region where he settled down a long time ago. One of his recurrent themes is the power of nature, as can be seen in his signature piece Cantata, in which the native music of southern Italy and a close-knit village community merge into an exuberant celebration of life. Pietra Viva was the name of the vibrant pas de deux he created for Gauthier Dance in 2011, the living stone. The company can’t wait for Mauro Bigonzetti to turn earth into dance.

The first piece Sharon Eyal created specifically for Gauthier Dance was a quiet bang – her deceptively elegant yet devious pas de trois for The Seven Sins. What was still smouldering under the surface in Point will now catch fire. For what other element would be more appropriate to the star choreographer from Israel than ... Fire? In ELEMENTS, after the deadly sin of envy, Sharon Eyal returns to the large cast she became famous for. Eyal's immensely focused, meticulous work process regularly produces group pieces that have an almost hypnotic effect, transforming the dancers into a single, breathing organism. As precise, rhythmic and relentless as clockwork. As powerful and unstoppable as a sea of flames.

Is it because he grew up on the island of Crete and has been familiar with Water since childhood? In any case, one thing is clear: Andonis Foniadakis can do flowing. Anyone who has seen the stunning dance symphony Streams, which he created for the tenth anniversary of Gauthier Dance in 2017, will agree. No one before him has shown the dancers as smoothly, organically, pliably. Few before him have challenged them so much at the same time. The rapid shifts and complicated lifts make Foniadakis' choreographies notoriously difficult to dance. Impressive virtuosity and plenty of atmosphere were also demonstrated in his second work for Gauthier Dance AELLΩ. The solo for a mysterious avian creature shrouded in mist was Foniadakis' contribution to The Dying Swans Project. Expectations for the third collaboration couldn't be higher.

Louise Lecavalier is the icon of contemporary dance from Canada. Eric Gauthier has admired the legendary front woman of Édouard Lock's company La La La Human Steps since he was in ballet school in Toronto. The punk, physical strength and incredible speed she brought to dance had never been seen till then, least of all from a woman. She has retained her unruliness and wildness to this day. No wonder, then, that she will take on the element of Wind. Or should we better say storm in her case? Either way, her piece for Gauthier Dance will shake things up quite a bit. The world premiere by Louise Lecavalier will be a premiere in two respects: Instead of choreographing herself, she will, for the first time, create a piece for another company. Incidentally, she is also changing the element. That's because her new solo will partially take up So Blue, her choreographic debut of 2012, whose title evoked – water.