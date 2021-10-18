Eivør - Konzert

Eivør

Eivør’s music is born of contrast. Divergence between physical elements, the peaks and troughs of a personal journey, and disparate musical genres coalesce to create a unique style.

Crafting a dark, immersive, and cinematic sound, which brings to life intense Nordic landscapes, she is undoubtedly a product of her surroundings. Hailing from the remote and sparsely populated Faroe Islands, the clash of wild and calm runs an antagonistic thread through her visceral compositions. At once naturalistic and otherworldly, a basis in Faroese folk has been ornamented by her exploration of electronic music’s limitless scope.

The latest result of this process is new album ‘SEGL’, out on September 18th. In support of this she’ll be undertaking a marathon European tour in the autumn.

‘SEGL’ translates to ‘SAIL’ in English, and she explains the relevance in the themes of the record, again alluding to the dichotomy that informs her art: “It’s about navigating between smooth and rough edges of life. You have to hoist your SAIL to move but cannot direct the wind.”

Leonard Cohen and Massive Attack are named as primary influences, alongside traditional jazz and folk, and a more obscure inspiration in Inuit throat singing.

Her hypnotic live set ranges from a solo vocal accompanied by a hand-drum, to symphonic, layered textures delivered by guitars, electronics and a full drum kit. The only constant is her transcendental voice – twisting and soaring to fill in the detail in the sonic world created by the instrumentation. “The live show is my thing,” Eivør says, “The songs truly come alive to me when I can reflect them back to an audience.”

The vivid, and at times abstract pictures she paints with her music and powerful voice have led to commissions writing music for high profile TV series – namely flagship BBC/Netflix show ‘The Last Kingdom’, for which she co-wrote the score, and an advert for HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’.

This has raised her profile and aided the already growing levels of international recognition, and cementing her status as one of the Nordic regions most important artists. It’s also played a part in widening her fan-base, as she notes: “I love looking out into my audience and seeing hipsters and grandmothers and goth kids and metal freaks, with no walls between us”.

Eivør has appeared on the iconic Jools Holland show, and press acclaim has come from MOJO, The Sunday Times and The Line of Best Fit. Comparisons from these champions to Kate Bush and Bat For Lashes affirm the pedigree with which she is held in.

‘SEGL’ by Eivør is out on September 18th ahead of a European tour through September, October and November.

Für 2020 gekaufte Tickets behalten ihre Gültigkeit

Einlass: 19 Uhr