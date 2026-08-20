Ekaterina Shulman, Maksim Kournikov: After the tyrant

Ekaterina Shulman is a well-known political scientist and publicist, PhD in political science and a popular speaker on Russian lawmaking. Her ability to talk in simple language, reasonably but with characteristic humour about complex things happening in the political world has gotten her millions of viewers in different ountries. Ekaterina is the rare speaker who receives a standing ovation at the beginning of the event when she takes the stage and at the end of the meeting.

Together with journalist Maksim Kournikov (head of ECHO), she hosts the weekly author programme Status on the YouTube channels Bild and Jivoy Gvozd.

In Stuttgart, Ekaterina Shulman and Maksim Kournikov will give a lecture "After the tyrant: how the Soviet government survived Stalin's death".

After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask the speakers your questions.

The event will include the sale of books and souvenirs, as well as an autograph session.

The language of the event is Russian.