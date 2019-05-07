Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2019

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe will feature 450+ manufacturers and service providers from across the entire H/EV and battery supply chain, with thousands of design, production and manufacturing solutions on display including electrical powertrains and components, battery management systems, materials and equipment for passenger, commercial and industrial H/EVs.

This free trade fair is an unrivalled opportunity to source the latest technology enabling you to reduce manufacturing costs and ensure optimum efficiency and performance of H/EV applications.Running parallel to the trade fair is the three-track, expert-led conference, delivering insight into key business and technical challenges while framing the commercial opportunities currently facing automotive OEMs and their suppliers. Find out more about the conference here.Europe’s fastest-growing industry event will be situated in a thriving centre for H/EV and battery opportunities in 2019.

Stuttgart, home to the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, is the capital of Germany’s Baden-Württemberg state, a region known globally as the ‘birthplace of the car’ and a prominent force in the global automotive industry.