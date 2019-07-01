Emil goes English

English conversation group for everyone.
Enjoy a cup of coffee/tea (or any other drink) with interesting people in a relaxed atmosphere.
In addition to informal conversation, short English texts are read and discussed.
English Conversation Group
Bürgercafe Emil Freiburger Allee 44, 71034 Böblingen
