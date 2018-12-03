Emil goes English

English Conversation Group

Bürgercafe Emil Freiburger Allee 44, 71034 Böblingen

English conversation group for everyone.

Enjoy a cup of coffee/tea (or any other drink) with interesting people in a relaxed atmosphere. 

In addition to informal conversation, short English texts are read and discussed.

Bürgercafe Emil Freiburger Allee 44, 71034 Böblingen
