Ukrainian rock power trio SINOPTIK live in your city.

As part of the Charity Euro Tour in support of Ukrainian orphanages and internal refugees. A mixture of classic hard-rock and neo-psychedelia. The best tracks for a true rock lover. Don't miss this party!

SINOPTIK won the title “The World Best Rock Band” in Berlin (by the version of Global Battle of the Bands), the only independent Ukrainian band that rocked the 80,000 people Olympics Stadium in Kyiv. Marilyn Manson, Uriah Heep, Within Temptation – are among those rock music giants who noticed SINOPTIK and invited them as special guests to share the stage.

“Emotional retro rock with something special”

– Classic Rock

“Sinoptik’s ‘The Calling’ is a freshly painted, dazzling concept album with arena ambitions”

– Metal Hammer