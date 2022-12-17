Unsere neue Veranstaltungsreihe "ProgMotion" präsentiert euch regelmäßig Highlights aus der Welt der progressiven, harten Klänge.

ART AGAINST AGONY

Masked, complex rhythm and harmony, jazz and metal, instrumental, yet screaming. In 2021 the art against agony collective has released its 7th studio release "Reincarnation Suite" and celebrates its first post-covid concert. We invite you to a journey from a metal concert to an absinth-jazz-bar.