English guided tour

How did the Venetian Fair come to Ludwigsburg from Italy in the year 1768? Our guided tour tells you of the origins of this historical and unusual event, which in 2018 celebrates its 250th jubilee.

You'll hear all about Duke Carl Eugen, Württemberg's most flamboyant regent, his visits to Italy and how he was captivated by this magical masquerade. A special experience: at the end of the guided tour you can go straight to the heart of the action and enjoy the Venetian Fair with its magnificent costumes and splendid masks at first hand. A feast for the senses that's definitely not to be missed!

For the Venetian Fair you require a valid admission ticket!