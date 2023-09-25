English II

Heinrich-Fries-Haus Heilbronn Bahnhofstraße 13, 74072 Heilbronn

Start into the week with a native English speaker and experience a delightful morning with interesting people and stimulating topics.

Come and join us - discussing, reading and listening to a variety of themes. A fun session learning or brushing up on your English skills.

Continuation course, newcomers welcome! Course of 10 lessons .

Paula Harris-Helfinger, teacher

course-no.: 23206

