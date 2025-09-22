English II

English in the morning - advanced English course.
Start into the week with a native English speaker and experience a delightful morning with interesting people and stimulating topics.
Come and join us - discussing, reading and listening to a variety of themes. A fun session learning or brushing up on your English skills.
Newcomers welcome!
Begin: Mon 22/09/2025 - 10 lessons
Paula Harris-Helfinger, teacher
course-no.: 25226
Heinrich-Fries-Haus Heilbronn Bahnhofstraße 13, 74072 Heilbronn
