English stand up Comedy Night with Tamas Vamos

His storytelling style comedy is balanced perfectly with unexpected hard hitting punch lines, (very) dark humor and political incorrectness!

Tamas is a half Hungarian, half South – African all round great guy who first tried doing stand up comedy in 2014 in Vienna as a „laugh“ but having years of experience in improvisation as well as acting in theaters and small movies,he quickly got addicted and fell in love with the stage light (once again).

Since then he became not only a creator but one of the staples of the Vienna comedy scene, he was the in-house comedian of the famous Austrian Wein &Co franchise where he ran his twice a month show „Wein & COmedy – Thirsty for a laugh?“ he is the founder of the stand up comedy – theater play the „Jewslim show – when a Jew and a Muslim join forces to make you laugh“. and is currently running his show „Dating Issues – Why you need Therapy “ once a month in cooperation with Walid Azak.

Tamas also has a Youtube show called: „Dr.TinderLove – Explaining Men to Women, through Womens Tinder profiles.“

In his free time Tamas is touring the World performing stand-up comedy. Which he has done in over 35 cities spread out in 15 countries and 2 continents!