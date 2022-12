Is creative writing in English your passion? Are you ready to write and share? Then join us for our „Creative Writing in English“ workshops once a month on every second Saturday.

S.K. Barlaas, published author and poet, will be guiding you along your writing journey. Everyone (beginner to advanced writer) is welcome to join!

New location: Bibliothek LIV (Building 15)

Registration: bibliothek@heilbronn.de