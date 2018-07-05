English Stammtisch - English in action

The Stammtisch offers a chance to practise English for everybody of all levels.

Google Calendar - English Stammtisch - English in action - 2018-07-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - English Stammtisch - English in action - 2018-07-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - English Stammtisch - English in action - 2018-07-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - English Stammtisch - English in action - 2018-07-05 19:30:00

Altes Rathaus Mössingen Rathof 2, 72116 Mössingen

Performance, not perfection is the goal!

If you want to make use of your English vocabulary or spiff up your conversation skills, we invite you to join us for an evening in relaxed atmosphere without textbooks.

Stop by and try it out!  

Info
Altes Rathaus Mössingen Rathof 2, 72116 Mössingen
Vorträge & Lesungen
