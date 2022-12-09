Enkai Drum and Bass

Hype Club Stuttgart Schulstraße 3, 70173 Stuttgart

Enkai - Stuttgarts neue Drum and Bass Party - geht in die nächste Runde. Diesmal begleiten euch folgende DJs durch die Nacht:

SRP

TMNBM

DAGG

ARISICIA

Auf gehts, streckt eure Gunfinger in die Höhe und skanked zum feinsten DnB und Jungle. Weitere Infos findet ihr unter:

https://linktr.ee/enkai_dnb

https://instagram.com/enkai_dnb

DJs:

https://instagram.com/fawoe?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://instagram.com/tmnbmofficial

https://instagram.com/daggdnb?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://instagram.com/arisicabadcoffee?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Info

Konzerte & Live-Musik, Partys & Clubs
