Heartland Marimba Quartet

(Ujjal Bhattacharyya, Matthew Coley, Marco Schirripa, and Hannah Weaver)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk (1829–1869) (arr. M. Coley)

Grande Tarantelle (c. 1864/2017)*

Marco Schirripa (b. 1989)

Digital Dances No. 3 (2018)

Jenni Brandon (b. 1977)

Death Valley; I. Badwater Basin (2022)

Christopher Deane (1957–2021)

Marimba Quartet No. 2 (2017)

“Sensing the Coriolis”

Charles-Valentin Alkan (b. 1813–1888) (arr. U. Bhattacharyya)

No. 5 from Allegro Barbaro (1848)*

Etudes dans les ton majeurs, Op.35

Matthew Coley (b. 1979)

Solar Flurries (2020)*

Erika Malpass (b. 1997)

Lost Forty (2020)*

Julie Spencer (b. 1962)

Stronger Every Day (2021)

Felix Mendelssohn (1809–1847) (arr. M. Coley)

Fugue No. 4 in F Minor (c. 1837)*

*Published by Heartland Marimba Publications