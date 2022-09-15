Heartland Marimba Quartet

Konzert Marimba Ensemble I

Eintrittskarten

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

(Ujjal Bhattacharyya, Matthew Coley, Marco Schirripa, and Hannah Weaver)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk (1829–1869) (arr. M. Coley)

Grande Tarantelle (c. 1864/2017)*            

Marco Schirripa (b. 1989)

Digital Dances No. 3 (2018)      

Jenni Brandon (b. 1977)

Death Valley; I. Badwater Basin (2022)  

Christopher Deane (1957–2021)

Marimba Quartet No. 2 (2017)        

     “Sensing the Coriolis”

Charles-Valentin Alkan (b. 1813–1888) (arr. U. Bhattacharyya)

No. 5 from Allegro Barbaro (1848)*                 

     Etudes dans les ton majeurs, Op.35  

Matthew Coley (b. 1979)

Solar Flurries (2020)*     

Erika Malpass (b. 1997)

Lost Forty (2020)*

Julie Spencer (b. 1962)

Stronger Every Day (2021)

Felix Mendelssohn (1809–1847) (arr. M. Coley)           

Fugue No. 4 in F Minor (c. 1837)*   

*Published by Heartland Marimba Publications

Info

Konzerte & Live-Musik
Eintrittskarten
Google Kalender - Heartland Marimba Quartet - 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Heartland Marimba Quartet - 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Heartland Marimba Quartet - 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Heartland Marimba Quartet - 2022-09-15 19:00:00 ical

Tags