Heartland Marimba Quartet

(Ujjal Bhattacharyya, Matthew Coley, Marco Schirripa, and Hannah Weaver)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk (1829–1869) (arr. M. Coley)
Grande Tarantelle (c. 1864/2017)*
Marco Schirripa (b. 1989)
Digital Dances No. 3 (2018)
Jenni Brandon (b. 1977)
Death Valley; I. Badwater Basin (2022)
Christopher Deane (1957–2021)
Marimba Quartet No. 2 (2017)
“Sensing the Coriolis”
Charles-Valentin Alkan (b. 1813–1888) (arr. U. Bhattacharyya)
No. 5 from Allegro Barbaro (1848)*
Etudes dans les ton majeurs, Op.35
Matthew Coley (b. 1979)
Solar Flurries (2020)*
Erika Malpass (b. 1997)
Lost Forty (2020)*
Julie Spencer (b. 1962)
Stronger Every Day (2021)
Felix Mendelssohn (1809–1847) (arr. M. Coley)
Fugue No. 4 in F Minor (c. 1837)*
*Published by Heartland Marimba Publications