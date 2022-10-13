Escape the Zoom

Riddlers and detectives wanted! For our monthly virtual escape room, you’ll need to solve tricky quizzes and put together all the clues. Come join the fun, and help us solve various conundrums to break out of a different virtual escape room every month! Not only can you find the necessary clues and solve the mystery of each session’s scenario, you can also practice your English skills with d.a.i. teacher and native Bostonian Kevin McCarthy and the other participants along the way! A must for fans of pen-and-paper games, exit game enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys puzzles.

In English

Join for free via Zoom at www.dai-tuebingen.de/escape

Further Dates: Do. 10.11., Do. 8.12

In cooperation with Familien-Bildungsstätte Tübingen