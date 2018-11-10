European Balcony Project

mit Ulrike Guérot, Robert Menasse und Milo Rau

Neckarinsel Tübingen 72072 Tübingen

Am 10. November 2018 werden Künstler*innen und Bürger*innen in ganz Europa von Theaterbalkonen und an anderen öffentlichen Plätzen die Europäische Republik ausrufen und ein kurzes Manifest von Ulrike Guérot, Robert Menasse und Milo Rau verlesen. Auch das ITZ ist Teil dieser Aktion, mit der der Weg für ein Europa jenseits des Nationalstaates geebnet werden soll. Wir machen die Zimmertheater-Terrasse zur Bühne und laden alle Tübinger*innen ein, sich auf der Neckarinsel zu versammeln und an der Ausrufung der Republik teilzunehmen.

From balconies in theatres and other public spaces all over Europe, artists and citizens will performatively proclaim the European Republic on November 10th 2018 and read a short manifesto, written by Ulrike Guérot, Robert Menasse and Milo Rau. The ITZ is going to participate in this action designed to pave the way for an Europe beyond the nation state. We will turn the Zimmertheater terrace into a stage and will invite all the inhabitants of Tübingen to gather on the Neckar Island and take part in the proclamation of the Republic.

Info
Theater & Bühne
07071-92730
