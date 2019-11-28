Exploring the Impact of Changing Demogra- phics,Confrontational Politics,and BattlesThrough the Ballot Box

Talk with David McCuan, Sonoma State University, California. In 2020, the U.S. will elect not only a President, but also has important national and sub-national elections that will affect the future direction of the nati- on and its relationships with other nations. In his talk, David McCuan ex- amines how changing demographics, the role of money in elections, and how issues such as the economy and foreign policy all join to determine election outcomes. He will focus on the dynamics that affect political actors and institutions as the process of elections unfolds.

David McCuan, PhD, was a Fulbright Teaching Scholar in 2009-2010. He currently teaches American Politics, International Relations, and Public Administration at Sonoma State University, California.