Fall Book Club with Jessica: Jennifer Egan - "The Candy House" (2022)

Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join our Fall Book Club and discover the riches of American literature. American literature enthusiast and language lover Jessica Strain will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. library.

Fr. 16.9.: Jennifer Egan – The Candy House (2022): From Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan, an electrifying, deeply moving novel about the quest for authenticity, privacy, and meaning in a world where our memories are no longer our own. (Meet the author on Sep. 20! - p.12)

Di. 15.11.: Stephanie Land – Maid (2019): A memoir about working as a maid, a beautiful and gritty exploration of poverty in America. (Meet the author on Nov. 22! - p. 36)

Di. 20.12.: Alex Haley – Roots (1976): Alex Haley’s groundbreaking story of history and family that spanned continents and touched generations, tracing his ancestry through six generations back to Africa.

In English

Location: d.a.i. library

Admission: free