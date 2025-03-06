Fantasy Adventure: D&D Roleplay Nights

You can bring or newly invent your fictional character and strategize with your team how to fight monsters and win quests. Dungeons and Dragons is an American pen and paper roleplay in which the participants take on fictious roles and experience an adventure together through storytelling. The main game materials are pencils and paper.

On the first Thursday every month, join our resident game master Kevin McCarthy for a round of dice and good fun! Whether you're interested in trying out tabletop games for the first time or you’re a veteran of pen-and-paper roleplay, you're welcome to join in the fun of collaborative storytelling.

We are using the Dungeons & Dragons Game Format. No experience or dice required. Just bring your imagination and a smile!

Please feel free to prepare your own character sheet. The party is large enough to accommodate everyone. Play what you like. The current character level is level 4.

In English

Admission: free

Location: d.a.i. library