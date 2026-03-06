Fassade und Pulverdingen9

Rocknight mit regionalen Bands

Fassade – Deutschsprachiger Indie / Alternative Rock aus Stuttgart

In den Schatten der Hochhäuser, wo die Straßen vom Puls der Stadt durchzogen sind,

erhebt sich ein Klang, der so urban und ungezähmt ist wie die Großstadt selbst.

Fassade betreten die Bühnen mit einer Intensität, die die grauen Mauern der Stad durchdringt und die Seelen berührt.

Jeder Akkord, jeder Schlag und jedes Wort sind ein Spiegel der Großstadt,

ein poetische Straßen der Stadt zu finden sind.

Pulverdingen9

Progressive Grunge, Acoustic

aus Vaihingen an der Enz (DE) | gegründet 2015

"Founded in the small village of Pulverdingen, named after their home and house number, Pulverdingen9 is a band that defies genre and expectations. With a sound rooted in grunge, alt-rock, and progressive rock, their music is a dynamic journey through themes of freedom, politics, life, and personal experience — all penned by their visionary Seattle frontman, Mark.

Pulverdingen9 embodies the spirit of musical exploration. The rhythm section is powered by Klaus on bass from Germany and Florin on drums from Romania, while their lead guitarist Hannes, a flamenco-trained rock musician, injects fiery passion into every riff.

Pulverdingen9 is a musical chameleon — ever-changing in style and groove, never settling, always surprising. They blend genres seamlessly, creating a sound that’s fresh, rebellious, and deeply expressive."