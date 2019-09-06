Film and Talk with Scott Stelle

This quarter we would like to continue our exploration of tyranny through the modern reality of dictatorship. Although the “dictator novel” is commonly identified as a Latin American genre and more broadly with the literatures of the Global South, English writers have also told similar kinds of stories. Joseph Conrad, for example, not only dealt with this genre‘s main elements, but anticipated the violent conflicts of the 20th century. Yet, historically, the genre developed after colonialism and during the Cold War, and thematized autocracy, imbecilic politics and the relationship between writing and power itself. We hope to gain further insight into the ambiguous link between Yankee imperialism and the power of the dictator, which tends to be overlooked in the United States, due to the country’s own revolutionary origins and perception of itself as a progressive force in world affairs.

• Further dates:

Fr. 4.10 Lawrence Thornton - Imagining Argentina (1987: film, 2003),

Fr. 8.11. Julia Alvarez - In the Time of the Butterflies (1994: film, 2001),

Fr. 6.12. Mario Vargas Llosa - The Feast of the Goat (2000: film, 2005)