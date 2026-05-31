Die Original Schwäbisch Haller – Forever Young Party im Club Alpha 60, Anja legt auf und die Tanzfläche bebt.
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Club Alpha 60 e.V. Schwäbisch Hall Spitalmühlenstraße 13/2, 74523 Schwäbisch Hall
Freizeit & Erholung
Tanzabend für die reifere Jugend
Club Alpha 60 e.V. Schwäbisch Hall Spitalmühlenstraße 13/2, 74523 Schwäbisch Hall
Die Original Schwäbisch Haller – Forever Young Party im Club Alpha 60, Anja legt auf und die Tanzfläche bebt.
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