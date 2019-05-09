Frat meets Korpo: Academic Fraternities and Sororities on Either Side of the Atlantic

Talk & Discussion

Deutsch-Amerikanisches Institut Tübingen (d. a. i.) Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen

Fraternities and sororities are subject to speculations, misunderstandings and alleged mysteries. But what is really behind all the curious names, cold beer and catchy credos? This informative evening is an encounter of German “Korpos” and American “Frats” in order to find out what this is all about. Cast a view behind the scenes of these historically grown institutions. If you are not a member of any club, but just curious – this is for you as well.

 In cooperation with the Arbeitskreis Tübinger Verbindungen (AKTV).

