Thanksgiving Dinner in American Tradition. Join us in celebrating thistraditional and prestigious American family holiday.

On this evening, we are looking forward to everyone who does not want to spend Thanksgiving alone: Germans who are interested in participating in a Friendsgiving dinner or Americans abroad who just want to celebrate this special evening in good company.

Besides a traditional feast with turkey, stuffing, gravy, and mashed potatoes, we will also provide space for an open round of “Saying Thanks” where you can share something for which you’re especially grateful, and where others can also talk about their favorite moments and experiences of the past year.

Feiern Sie diesen besonderen Abend mit uns und lassen Sie uns gemeinsam im deutsch-amerikanischen Rahmen das zurückliegende Jahr Revue passieren.

In Deutsch and English.