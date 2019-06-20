Friendship

interreligious dialogue between a Christian woman and a Jewish woman

Alte Synagoge Hechingen Goldschmiedstraße 20, 72379 Hechingen

Kornelia Maas and Meirav Meidan will talk about their ongoing dialogue: the difference and similarity between the religions, the way they found to a respectable and even intimate dialogue, and, of course, how it feels to be a woman in all this.

Dr. Meirav Meidan: PhD in Gender and Jewish Studies, with expertise in Kabbala (Jewish mysticism). Meirav has spent a few days in a monastery in Germany last summer and together with Kornelia they went to monasteries in France. Now she is taking a course called “Reading the New Testament” close to where she lives at the sea of Galilee.

Kornelia Maas: Diploma in Catholic Theology, traveling to Israel since 1987, arranging interreligious tours for young people in the desert with the agency “auf eigenen wegen”, member of the Initiative Hechinger Synagoge e.V.

The dialogue will be in English with German translation.

Alte Synagoge Hehingen
