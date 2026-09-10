„We built this city", „House of the rising sun", „Man in the mirror", „All you need is love", „Africa", „Aquarius", „Walking on sunshine", „Can't help falling in love", „Dream a little dream of me".

Diese Welthits und noch viel mehr präsentiert der Gesangverein Bühl im Konzert G.O.A.T — Greatest (Hits) Of All Times. Freut Euch auf eine Gala-Show mit Chor, Solisten, Ensembles, Combo und der Neckar Music Band! Leckere Getränke und Speisen serviert das Team des Schlosssaals.