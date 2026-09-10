G.O.A.T. Greatest (Hits) Of All Times

Schlosssaal Bühl Knollstraße 12, 72072 Tübingen

„We built this city", „House of the rising sun", „Man in the mirror", „All you need is love", „Africa", „Aquarius", „Walking on sunshine", „Can't help falling in love", „Dream a little dream of me".

Diese Welthits und noch viel mehr präsentiert der Gesangverein Bühl im Konzert G.O.A.T — Greatest (Hits) Of All Times. Freut Euch auf eine Gala-Show mit Chor, Solisten, Ensembles, Combo und der Neckar Music Band! Leckere Getränke und Speisen serviert das Team des Schlosssaals.

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Schlosssaal Bühl Knollstraße 12, 72072 Tübingen
Konzerte & Live-Musik

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