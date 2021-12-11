Gaga/people classes

Gaga is a movement language developed by Ohad Naharin, the director of Batsheva Dance Company, Israel. It is about a deep listening to the body and to create awareness. Smadar Goshen uses a series of instructions that build one on top of the other, so you can join from your living room and participate over the camera. Each participant actively explores and discovers how he or she can interpret the information and perform the task at hand.The Workshop is open to all people. No previous dance experience is needed. Unterrichtssprache Englisch

Bitte beachtet unser aktuelles Hygienekonzept. Für die Teilnahme ist ein Nachweis über Impfung/Genesen oder einen jeweils tagesaktuellen Corona-Test erforderlich. (Selbsttest nicht ausreichend)