Gaga/People Classes

Gaga is a movement language developed by Ohad Naharin, the director of Batsheva Dance Company, Israel. It is about a deep listening to the body and to create awareness. Smadar Goshen uses a series of instructions that build one on top of the other. Each participant actively explores and discovers how he or she can interpret the information and perform the task at hand.

The Workshop offers a creative framework to increase physical awareness, improve flexibility and stamina, and experience the pleasure of movement in a welcoming, accepting atmosphere. The Workshop goes deeper into a focused research, exploring the totality of listening to our body, and through that experience of the body as a whole, listening also to space and to whoever is around us.

The Workshop is open to all people. No previous dance experience is needed. Unterrichtssprache Englisch.