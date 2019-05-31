Garth Taylor

Konzert im Jazzclub

bis Google Calendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00 iCalendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00

Jazzclub77 Wiesloch Bahnhofstraße 9, 69168 Wiesloch

Garth Taylor is considered a pioneer of the South African music industry, a SAMA nominated artist and is most renowned for being a chart topping singer-songwriter and recording artist. He was personally handpicked by Sir Richard Branson to entertain at his sons wedding in 2013. He’s a distinguished performer who writes all music and lyrics to his original material.Garth is also a brilliant multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, keyboard, guitar and drums. His creativeness and unique style expand further into production, engineering and mixing. If you are still not impressed, Garth is a completely self taught!

Worked with:– Simply Red– Jonathan Butler– Shaggy– Brian Mc Night– Richard Brandson– Phil Fearon– Brenda Fassie– Yvonne Chaka Chaka– Judy Boucher

Info

Jazzclub77 Wiesloch Bahnhofstraße 9, 69168 Wiesloch Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
bis Google Calendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00 iCalendar - Garth Taylor - 2019-05-31 20:30:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Allianz MTV Stuttgart rectangle

Blog Ausbildung &amp; Karriere Home

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Dienstag

2. April 2019

Mittwoch

3. April 2019

Donnerstag

4. April 2019

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen