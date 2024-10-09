Gastkonzert Württembergische Philharmonie in Amsterdam, Concertgebouw

Johann Sebastian Bach, Toccata en Fugue
Bernhard Herrmann Psycho, A short suite for orchestra
James Horner, Aliens Suite
Modest Mussorgski, Night on the bald mountain (version with cuts)
John Williams, Jaws Suite - I. The Shark Theme / II. Out to Sea/The Shark Cage Fugue
Hector Berlioz, Symphonie fantastique
Howard Shore, Silence of the Lambs Suite
Béla Bártok, Music for strings, percussion and celesta
Danny Elfman, The Batman Suite (selection)
Sander Teepen, Leitung
Reutlingen 72760 Reutlingen
