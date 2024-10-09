Gastkonzert Württembergische Philharmonie in Amsterdam, Concertgebouw

Johann Sebastian Bach, Toccata en Fugue

Bernhard Herrmann Psycho, A short suite for orchestra

James Horner, Aliens Suite

Modest Mussorgski, Night on the bald mountain (version with cuts)

John Williams, Jaws Suite - I. The Shark Theme / II. Out to Sea/The Shark Cage Fugue

Hector Berlioz, Symphonie fantastique

Howard Shore, Silence of the Lambs Suite

Béla Bártok, Music for strings, percussion and celesta

Danny Elfman, The Batman Suite (selection)

Sander Teepen, Leitung