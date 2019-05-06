German-American Relations: The Transatlantic Stress Test

Talk with Dr. Jackson Janes, Washington, DC. In 2019, we will mark a number of meaningful milestones in German-American relations: seventy years since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany and NATO and thirty years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. At the same time Europe will be marking other types of milestones: the 20th anniversary of the Euro, the eighth set of European elections which presumably comes two months after another milestone - Brexit. Some achievements will be celebrated, but they will also be accompanied by many harbingers of more challenges and choices ahead and a large dose of uncertainty. Knowing that the past is informative, if not determinative, a look into how we got to where we are today may help us understand where we go tomorrow.

Dr. Jackson Janes, former director of the d.a.i. Tübingen, is President Emeritus of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies (AICGS) at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, DC.

Introduction: Dr. Christopher Gohl, Verwaltungsrat der Reinhold-Maier-Stiftung