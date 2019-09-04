German-American Stammtisch

Calling all Germans and Americans! Every first Wednesday of the month, all Germans and Americans are invited to join our Stammtisch. The Stammtisch is the perfect place to get to know people from your city and to practice your English in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Come to the Hauptbahnhof restaurant, where you can meet new people while polishing your English conversation skills with d.a.i.-teacher Laurence Stallings. All levels of English proficiency are welcome!

Location: Gaststätte im Hauptbahnhof Tübingen