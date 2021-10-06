German-American Stammtisch

Calling all Germans and Americans! Every first Wednesday of the month, all Germans and Americans are invited to join our Stammtisch. The Stammtisch is the perfect place to get to know people from your city and to practice your English in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Come to the Hauptbahnhof restaurant, where you can meet new people while polishing your English conversation skills with d.a.i.-teacher Laurence Stallings. All levels of English proficiency are welcome!

Back to real life! Der Deutsch-Amerikanische Stammtisch ist zurück im Restaurant HAUPTbahnhof Tübingen. Die Gruppe um US-Muttersprachler Lucas Ogden trifft sich am Mi. 06.10. um 19:30 Uhr, um einen gemütlichen Abend in lockerer Runde zu verbringen. Das Deutsch-Amerikanische Institut Tübingen lädt einmal im Monat alle Interessierten zu einem spannenden Austausch ein: Ob über politische und kulturelle, persönliche, gesellschaftliche oder transatlantische Themen – die Teilnehmenden entscheiden selbst, worum sich die Gespräche drehen. The only rule? In English, please!

Willkommen sind alle mit konversationstauglichem Englisch und alle, die einfach mal reinschnuppern möchten.

Location: Gaststätte im Hauptbahnhof Tübingen

Admission: free

Further dates: Mi. 3.11., Mi. 1.12.