German-American Stammtisch

A monthly get-together. Every first Wednesday of the month, all Germansand Americans are invited to join us for a night of good conversation. TheGerman-American Stammtisch is the perfect place for getting to knowpeople from your city and practicing your English in a relaxed, friendlyatmosphere. Come to the Hauptbahnhof restaurant, where you can meetnew people while polishing your English conversation skills with d.a.i.-teacherLuke Ogden. All levels of English proficiency are welcome!

• In English

• Location: HAUPTbahnhof Restaurant, current COVID regulations apply

• Further Dates: Mi. 2.2. Mi. 2.3. Mi. 6.4