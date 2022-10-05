German-American Stammtisch

in Tübingen

Tübingen Tübingen

A monthly get-together. Every first Wednesday of the month, all Germansand Americans are invited to join us for a night of good conversation. TheGerman-American Stammtisch is the perfect place for getting to knowpeople from your city and practicing your English in a relaxed, friendlyatmosphere. Come to the Hauptbahnhof restaurant, where you can meetnew people while polishing your English conversation skills with d.a.i.-teacherLuke Ogden. All levels of English proficiency are welcome! 

• In English 

• Location: HAUPTbahnhof Restaurant

Further Dates: Mi. 2.11., Mi. 7.12.

Info

