A monthly get-together. All Germans and Americans looking for a night of good conversation are cordially invited to join our German-American Stammtisch! You can look forward to an exciting exchange with d.a.i. teacher Luke Ogden and the friendly group every first Wednesday of the month at the HAUPTbahnhof restaurant. Come and talk about life, culture, hobbies – you name it! The only rule: Say it in English, please! Make new friends over a drink or two, learn new things about a variety of topics, and polish up on your English skills while you do it! All levels of English proficiency are welcome.

In English

Location: HAUPTbahnhof Restaurant