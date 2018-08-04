German-American Stammtisch im Neckarmüller

Neckarmüller Gartenstraße 4, 72074 Tübingen

Calling all Germans and Americans! Every first Wednesday of the month, all Germans and Americans are invited to join our Stammtisch. The Stammtisch is the perfect place to get to know people from your city and to practice your English in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Come to the Gasthaus Neckarmüller, where you can meet new people while polishing your English conversation skills with Laurence Stallings and Marie Schumacher. All levels of English proficiency are welcome!

