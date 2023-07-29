Staufen Vert Rock

Ort: Halfpipe Hohenstaufen bei der Jugendherberge Hohenstaufen Bands: Urethane (USA) Versus the World (USA) Bikini Beach (Swiss) Omega Setup (D)

Ab 11:00 Uhr

Infos: www.staufenvertrock.de

Es ist wieder soweit! Lets skate & rock! Am Samstag 29.07.2023 findet wieder das Staufen Open Air mit Halfpipe Skate Contest in Göppingen Hohenstaufen statt. Dieses Jahr haben wir ein Mega Setup am Start. Das Open Air ist grundsätzlich kostenlos. Mit einer Spende (give what you want) kannst du unseren Verein und das Konzert unterstützen und zeigen, was Dir so eine coole Veranstaltung Wert ist. Auch dieses Jahr sind unsere Getränke und Essenspreise extrem günstig. Daher möchten wir kein Fremdbier/ Alkohol bei uns haben. Danke für Euer Verständnis.

Mit dabei sind zwei kalifornische Bands: "Urethane" (USA) mit Steve Caballero am Bass / Vans Pro Skate Legende und die super Combo "Versus The World" (USA) mit Members of Lagwagon / Good Riddance & Ataris. Ebenfalls am Start sind Boost Banner (Deutschland) und Bikini Beach aus der Schweiz.

Timetable:

10.00-12.00 Inscription Vert Riders

10:00-14.00 Training

14:00-16.00 Halfpipe Contest

17:00 Omega Setup

18:00 Bikini Beach

19:30 Price Giving

20:00 Urethane

21:30 Versus the World Band

Infos: Versus the World: Versus the World is an American post-hardcore/pop punk band from Santa Barbara, California, United States, formed by Donald Spence and Mike Davenport. The band combines post-hardcore with pop punk and is currently signed to SBÄM Records. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlT5sIsuy6o Urethane: Urethane is an American pop punk band hailing from San Diego county. Formed during a pandemic in the winter of 2021. The group’s line-up consists of vocalist/guitarist Tim Fennelly (War Fever), guitarist Steve Caballero (The Faction/Odd Man Out), bassist Chad Ruiz (Skipjack) and drummer Dylan Wade (ex The Bombpops). Their musical roots dive deep into Punk rock and Melodic hardcore. Urethane’s music emphasizes catchy choruses and melodic hooks that range from mid-tempo anthemic ballads to aggressively fast bangers reminiscent of legends No Use for a Name, Bad Religion and NOFX. Lyrically, the songs are a roller coaster of themes that touch on personal struggles, failures and disappointments that deal with emotional and spiritual identities as well as addressing environmental and societal destruction. The bands debut album produced and recorded by Cameron Webb will be released on Cyber-Tracks Records in Fall 2021. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZpSHFN2pQs Bikini Beach: „Die Garage-Rock-Band aus Konstanz präsentiert ihre drückende Musik mit sympathisch-cooler Slacker-Attitüde, hält die Songs mit brummenden Riffs und vorantreibendem Schlagzeug eingängig wie eindringlich, lässt sich aber immer wieder zu lauten Ausbrüchen hinreißen“ Visions Magazin „Mit ein bißchen Trash, einer Prise Surf und etwas Grunge, aber vor allem ganz viel Punkrock haben es Bikini Beach aus Konstanz schnell geschafft, uns bei ihrem Konzert heiß zu machen.“ Popklub.de „verfuzzter Garage Rock der Laune macht“ Ox Fanzine „Bikini Beach aus Konstanz machen Fuzzy-Buzzy-Garage-Punk, ihre Version von LoFi-Mucke, voller Attitüde und Herz; geile Band“ prettyinnoise.de „the sheer versatility of this band will hook most of you into becoming instant fans with different band members taking the lead on vocals they can range from Ty Segall to NOTS in a flash and that is not an easy thing to pull off“ 50thirdand3rd https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beR09EqY64g OMEGA SETUP: OMEGA SETUP is full on hardcore from Stuttgart Germany https://omegasetup.bandcamp.com/album/full-on